UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Central Bank's Website Hacked, Users Data Potentially Compromised

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 11:03 AM

European Central Bank's Website Hacked, Users Data Potentially Compromised

One of the European Central Bank's (ECB) websites has been hacked, leaving the data of 481 subscribers at risk of being leaked, the bank announced on Thursday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) One of the European Central Bank's (ECB) websites has been hacked, leaving the data of 481 subscribers at risk of being leaked, the bank announced on Thursday.

The hackers managed to breach ECB's Integrated Reporting Dictionary (BIRD) website, hosted by an external provider.

"The affected information consists of the email addresses, names and position titles of the subscribers. The ECB is contacting people whose data may have been affected," the bank said.

The bank stressed that the BIRD was separate from other ECB systems, which minimizes risks for other websites.

This is not the first time the ECB has to deal with hacking attacks. In 2014, the security of its public website's database was breached, resulting in 20,000 stolen email addresses.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank May From Hacking

Recent Stories

US Arranges Secret Talks Between Israel, UAE Amid ..

2 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 16, 2019 in Pakistan

51 minutes ago

Argentina Eliminates VAT on Essential Food Product ..

3 minutes ago

Uzbek National Pleads Guilty in US Court to Conspi ..

3 minutes ago

Mexico central bank cuts key interest rate a quart ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.