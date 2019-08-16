(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) One of the European Central Bank's (ECB) websites has been hacked, leaving the data of 481 subscribers at risk of being leaked, the bank announced on Thursday.

The hackers managed to breach ECB's Integrated Reporting Dictionary (BIRD) website, hosted by an external provider.

"The affected information consists of the email addresses, names and position titles of the subscribers. The ECB is contacting people whose data may have been affected," the bank said.

The bank stressed that the BIRD was separate from other ECB systems, which minimizes risks for other websites.

This is not the first time the ECB has to deal with hacking attacks. In 2014, the security of its public website's database was breached, resulting in 20,000 stolen email addresses.