European Civil Aviation Team To Visit Pakistan Next Week
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2025 | 03:51 PM
European Civil Aviation is visitng Pakistan for first time on directives of the European Union
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2025) A European Civil Aviation team would arrive in the country next week for the first in the country’s history.
The team would be visiting on directives of the European Union.
The two-member special team would provide training and certification to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) security regulators at Islamabad Airport, aligning them with international standards.
According to a CAA spokesperson, the team would offer specialized training to regulators on ETD (Explosives Trace Detection) and EDD (Explosive Detection Dogs) based on European standards, to enhance airport security and bring it in line with global benchmarks.
The initiative is being regarded as a significant step towards aligning Pakistan’s aviation security with international requirements.
It may be mentioned here that PIA has resumed flight operation to European countries including Paris.The UK government has yet to announce its decision regarding resumption of the PIA’s flight operation.
