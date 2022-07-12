European Commission Adopts $407.9Mln Plan to Fill Up Bergermeer Gas Storage

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The European Commission on Tuesday approved a $407.9 million support scheme for filling up Dutch gas storage facility Bergermeer.

"The European Commission has approved an up to ‚¬406.4 million ($407.9 million) Dutch scheme to support the filling of the gas storage facility Bergermeer in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The scheme was approved under Article 107(3)(b) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union ('TFEU'), recognising that the EU economy is experiencing a serious disturbance," the statement published by the Commission read.

According to the statement, the package will incentivize Dutch companies to store natural gas in the facility, thus contributing to European energy security and protecting Dutch companies from the price spikes.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's operation in Ukraine and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Russia by the West, the situation with energy prices has exacerbated further.

Russia's energy giant Gazprom has significantly reduced its Nord Stream 1 gas supplies, citing delays in maintenance work on turbines by German and Canadian companies, forcing EU countries to tap into the gas volumes normally reserved for winter, with some countries considering returning to coal production.