European Commission Advocates Joint EU Gas Purchases Next Season to Avoid Price Spikes

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday advocated joint EU gas purchases next season in order to avoid rising gas prices due to competition.

"After the winter, we will have to refill our gas storages and if we then see that we have again a scenario where member states are outbidding each other on the global markets and that is rising the prices here in the EU, this is not sustainable, so we have to have a joint procurement of all member states, this is much better than the way we have it," von der Leyen told EU lawmakers.