European Commission Allocates Almost $2Bln in Financial Aid to Ukraine - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The European Union allocated 2 billion Euros ($1.967 billion) in macro-financial aid to Ukraine on Tuesday, with more assistance to be provided by the end of 2022, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"Today we are disbursing ‚¬2 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine. More will follow by the end of the year. We'll stand by for as long as it takes. We will discuss how to ensure continued support with global partners at the #RebuildUkraine conference," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in turn, confirmed receiving the tranche of aid from the EU and thanked the bloc for its support.

"We count on ASAP (As Soon As Possible) implementation of the full program - ‚¬9 billion. This is a crucial contribution to financial stability & our victory," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine following calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries have responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow, while also ramping up their financial and military support for Kiev.

In May, the European Commission announced its exceptional macro-financial assistance to Ukraine for up to 9 billion euros in the form of highly concessional long-term loans.