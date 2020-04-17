European Commission Approves 350Bln Hungarian Forints Aid Scheme to Budapest Amid COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The European Commission has approved an aid package of 350 billion Hungarian forints ($1.1 billion) to Budapest to support the country's economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission said in a press release.

"The European Commission has approved a HUF 350 billion (approximately 1 billion) scheme to support the Hungarian economy in the context of the coronavirus outbreak. The support measures available under the scheme will be financed by the EU structural funds," the press release said.

According to the European Commission, the aid package was approved under the State aid Temporary Framework adopted on March 19.

Per the Temporary Framework, EU member states can use the full flexibility foreseen under the country's aid rules to support the economy in light of the pandemic. The document, amended on April 3, provides for the following types of aid governments that can be granted to the working population and businesses direct grants, equity injections, selective tax advantages, advance payments and state guarantees for loans taken by companies and others.

Hungary has so far confirmed 1,763 COVID-19 cases and 156 fatalities.