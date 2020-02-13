UrduPoint.com
European Commission Believes Coronavirus To Have Limited Influence On Global Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 04:32 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The European Commission has expressed the belief that the novel coronavirus outbreak, originating in China, will reach its peak in the first quarter of the year and will have only limited influence on the global economy.

"The outbreak and spread of the '2019-nCoV' coronavirus and its impact on public health, human lives and economic activity has been a source of mounting concern. It has spurred uncertainty about the short-term prospects of the Chinese economy and about the degree of disruption across borders at a moment in which global manufacturing activity remains at a cyclical low.

The baseline assumption is that the outbreak peaks in the first quarter, with relatively limited global spillovers. The duration of the outbreak, and of the containment measures enacted, are a key downside risk. The longer it lasts, the higher the likelihood of knock-on effects on economic sentiment and global financing conditions," the European Commission said in its Winter 2020 Economic Forecast, released on Thursday.

