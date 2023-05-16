European Commission Calls First Tender for Joint Gas Procurement by EU Successful

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic on Tuesday called the first international tender for joint gas procurement by the European Union successful, with the bloc managing to secure the supply of over 10 billion cubic meters of gas (bcm)

Last week, Sefcovic announced that the EU had launched its first international tender for joint gas purchasing via the EU energy platform, with 77 companies submitting a request to supply a total of around 11.6 bcm.

"Today I am truly pleased to announce the positive reaction that we had from the market. Reliable international suppliers have responded to our aggregated demand of some 11.6 billion cubic meters of gas with bids to supply a total volume of more than 13.4 bcm," the official stated.

Sefcovic thanked the companies that had registered on the platform, adding that its service provider had chosen the most attractive bids with a total volume of 10.

9 bcm, with liquefied natural gas accounting for 20% of these supplies.

The commission would launch four more international tenders for joint gas procurement by the end of 2023, the EU official added.

In October 2022, the European Commission proposed a package of measures to fight increasing energy prices, which includes mandatory joint purchases of 13.5 billion cubic meters of gas. Under the mechanism, gas companies and firms consuming gas in EU countries should submit their gas import needs, and the EU, on its part, will hire a service provider to calculate the aggregated demand and seek offers from global gas suppliers to meet this demand. On November 24, EU energy ministers reached a final agreement on the joint gas procurement mechanism.