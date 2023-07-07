European Commission Calls on Gas Suppliers to Apply for New Joint Gas Purchasing Tender

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The European Commission invited on Friday international gas suppliers to take part in its second joint gas purchasing tender from July 7-10 as part of the European Union's Energy Platform.

"The Commission is today inviting reliable international gas suppliers to submit offers under the second EU joint gas purchasing tender. This tender runs from 7 July to 10 July. It covers 15.92 billion cubic meters (bcm) (562 billion cubic feet) of gas deliveries requested by 49 companies for the period from August 2023 to March 2025. Almost half of this aggregated demand is for liquefied natural gas (LNG)," the statement said.

The requested volume of this second tender surpasses the previous amount of 11.6 billion cubic meters, requested in May, according to the commission.

The EU's joint gas purchasing scheme is aimed at diversifying the bloc's energy supplies and tackling the crisis triggered by the sanctions against Russia in the energy sector, the statement read. It is facilitated by AggregateEU, a mechanism allowing companies to aggregate their gas demands and find suppliers on the global market, the commission said. Similar tenders will take place by the end of 2023.

The European countries have been facing high inflation and a massive energy crisis as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation has further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow have led to disruptions of supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.