European Commission Cannot Rule Out Risk of Gas Shortages, Rising Prices for Next Winter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The European Commission said on Monday that it cannot rule out the risk of gas shortages and hikes in gas prices during the winter of 2023-2024 in the EU, amid high volatility and geopolitical tensions.

The commission stated that although there were currently positive tendencies in gas prices in the European market, with future contracts on the TTF index (the largest hub in Europe) expected to be below previous forecasts for 2023 and 2024, a negative scenario should not be ruled out.

"Yet, gas prices are still more than three times higher than 2019 prices. Moreover, in a context of high volatility amid continued geopolitical tensions, a flare-up in prices like the one experienced in 2022 cannot be ruled out, especially now .

.. Risks of gas shortages in the winter of 2023-2024 cannot yet be dispelled," the commission said in its Winter Economic Forecast.

Possible increases in gas prices could be caused by rising imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the EU and a "more vigorous rebound" in China's demand for LNG, due to the easing of COVID-19-related restrictions there, according to the forecast.

The European Union has been facing a massive energy crisis after it imposed sanctions on Russia following the launch of its military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Since late 2022, gas prices in Europe have been decreasing, though experts warn of further uncertainties in the market.