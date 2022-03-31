European Commission Closes Antitrust Investigation Against Qatar Energy

The European Commission decided on Thursday to close its antitrust investigation into agreements for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) between Qatar Energy and several European gas importers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The European Commission decided on Thursday to close its antitrust investigation into agreements for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) between Qatar Energy and several European gas importers.

"Today's closure decision is based on a thorough analysis of all relevant evidence, including information received from Qatar Energy and the European gas importers. The Commission concluded that the evidence collected did not confirm its initial concerns and has therefore decided to close its investigation," a statement read.

According to the statement, the Commission will further monitor market environment, including in the LNG sector.

In June 2018, the investigation into Qatar Energy, formerly named Qatar Petroleum, was opened as certain provisions contained in its supply agreements were suspected of possibly preventing or limiting the free flow of LNG within the European market, thus restricting the freedom of European gas importers to sell the LNG and violating the European Union's competition rules.