European Commission Conducts Unplanned Raids On Companies In Germany Engaged In Gas Supply

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 02:20 PM

The European Commission said on Thursday that it had carried out unscheduled inspections of several companies in Germany that are involved in the supply, transportation and storage of natural gas

"On 29 March 2022, the European Commission carried out unannounced inspections at the premises of several companies in Germany active in the supply, transmission and storage of natural gas," the EU body said in a statement.

The inspections were launched due to the commission's concerns that these companies "may have violated EU competition rules that prohibit abuse of a dominant position."

"Unannounced inspections are a preliminary investigatory step into suspected anticompetitive practices. The fact that the Commission carries out such inspections does not mean that the companies are guilty of anti-competitive behaviour nor does it prejudge the outcome of the investigation itself," the statement added.

