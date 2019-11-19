(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The European Commission will allocate over 20 percent of its 2020 budget to climate change measures, the commission said in a statement.

"The 2020 EU budget is set at ‚¬168.69 billion in commitments (money that can be agreed in contracts in a given year) and ‚¬153.57 billion in payment credits (money that will be paid out).

Some key features include: 21% of the overall budget will go to measures to address climate change," the Monday release says.

According to the statement, the Galileo satellite navigation system will get about 75 percent more funds next year, as compared to this year.

"The European global satellite navigation system Galileo will be supported with ‚¬1.2 billion (+74.7% compared to 2019) to expand its worldwide market uptake to reach 1.2 billion users by the end of 2020," the European Commission said.

Close to half of the 2020 budget will be devoted to economic measures.