UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Commission Devotes Over 20% Of Next Year's Budget To Climate Change - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:00 AM

European Commission Devotes Over 20% of Next Year's Budget to Climate Change - Statement

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The European Commission will allocate over 20 percent of its 2020 budget to climate change measures, the commission said in a statement.

"The 2020 EU budget is set at ‚¬168.69 billion in commitments (money that can be agreed in contracts in a given year) and ‚¬153.57 billion in payment credits (money that will be paid out).

Some key features include: 21% of the overall budget will go to measures to address climate change," the Monday release says.

According to the statement, the Galileo satellite navigation system will get about 75 percent more funds next year, as compared to this year.

"The European global satellite navigation system Galileo will be supported with ‚¬1.2 billion (+74.7% compared to 2019) to expand its worldwide market uptake to reach 1.2 billion users by the end of 2020," the European Commission said.

Close to half of the 2020 budget will be devoted to economic measures.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget Money 2019 2020 Market Billion

Recent Stories

Al Tayer chairs fourth meeting of Ministry of Poss ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Bank closes landmark $750 million Su ..

3 hours ago

UAEJJF, Special Olympics UAE sign MoU to aid devel ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company Board restr ..

3 hours ago

RAK Ruler condoles death of Sultan bin Zayed

3 hours ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain condoles death of Sultan b ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.