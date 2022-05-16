European Commission Downgrades Eurozone GDP Growth Forecast for 2022 to 2.7% - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) The European Commission has lowered the eurozone's GDP projection for 2022 to 2.7% from 4%, according to the EU body's fresh report released on Monday.

"Real GDP growth in both the EU and the euro area is now expected at 2.7% in 2022 and 2.3% in 2023, down from 4.0% and 2.8% (2.

7% in the euro area), respectively, in the Winter 2022 interim Forecast," the report read.

The annual inflation in the eurozone is projected at 6.1% in 2022 and at 2.7% in 2023, the report said, adding that for the EU, inflation is expected to pick up from 2.9% in 2021 to 6.8% in 2022, and back to 3.2% in 2023.

The EU commission also downgraded its world GDP growth forecast for this year from 5.7% to 3.2%, the report added.