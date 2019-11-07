UrduPoint.com
European Commission Downgrades Forecast For 2019 Global GDP Growth To 2.9%

European Commission Downgrades Forecast for 2019 Global GDP Growth to 2.9%

The European Commission has downgraded its forecast for the global GDP growth in 2019 to 2.9 percent from the May's estimate of 3.2 percent, according to the autumn edition of the European Economic Forecast

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The European Commission has downgraded its forecast for the global GDP growth in 2019 to 2.9 percent from the May's estimate of 3.2 percent, according to the autumn edition of the European Economic Forecast.

Meanwhile, the European Commission has revised its forecast for the global GDP growth in 2020 by 0.5 basis points to 3 percent. The commission expects global GDP growth to reach 3.1 percent in 2021.

