European Commission Downgrades Forecast For 2019 Global GDP Growth To 2.9%
Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:08 PM
The European Commission has downgraded its forecast for the global GDP growth in 2019 to 2.9 percent from the May's estimate of 3.2 percent, according to the autumn edition of the European Economic Forecast
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The European Commission has downgraded its forecast for the global GDP growth in 2019 to 2.9 percent from the May's estimate of 3.2 percent, according to the autumn edition of the European Economic Forecast.
Meanwhile, the European Commission has revised its forecast for the global GDP growth in 2020 by 0.5 basis points to 3 percent. The commission expects global GDP growth to reach 3.1 percent in 2021.