European Commission Expects EU GDP Growth in 2019-2021 at 1.4%

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The European Commission forecasts GDP growth of 28 EU countries (including the UK) in 2019-2021 at 1.4 percent, this year's estimate remains the same, and the 2020 forecast has been reduced by 0.2 percentage points, according to the the EC's European Economic Forecast for the fall 2019.

The European Commission also expects inflation in the EU to be at 1.5 percent in 2019-2020 and to rise to 1.7 percent in 2021.