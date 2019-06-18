UrduPoint.com
European Commission Expects EU Member States To Soon Transpose EU Gas Directive Amendments

Muhammad Irfan 57 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 05:00 PM

European Commission Expects EU Member States to Soon Transpose EU Gas Directive Amendments

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The head of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Energy, Dominique Ristori, voiced the belief in his comment for RIA Novosti on Tuesday that EU member states would transpose in their national legislation amendments to the EU Gas Directive in the coming months.

The Council of the European Union passed on April 15 the amendments that would extend EU principles on tariff regulation, ownership unbundling and transparency to all pipelines entering the bloc from non-EU countries. The amendments may therefore affect the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for delivering Russian gas to the European Union.

EU member states currently have nine months to transpose the amendments in their legislation.

"The text is now in force. And what is important � is to ensure rapid national transposition of the text. And all the messages and the information we are receiving are going in the right direction regarding this aspect," Ristori said.

"Yes, absolutely," Ristori added, when asked whether he hoped that the directive would be transposed in the coming months.

