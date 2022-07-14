European Commission Expects Inflation in EU to Peak at 8.3% This Year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The European Commission has raised its inflation forecast in the EU in 2022 from 6.8% to 8.3%, according to a report published on Thursday.

"Annual average inflation is projected to peak at historical highs in 2022, at 7.6% in the euro area and 8.3% in the EU, before easing in 2023 to 4.0% and 4.6%, respectively," the commission said.