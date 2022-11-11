European Commission Expects Recession to Hit Most Member States in Last Quarter of 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The European Commission said on Friday that most member states of the European Union are expected to slip into recession in the last quarter of the year against the backdrop of the energy crisis.

"Amid elevated uncertainty, high energy price pressures, erosion of households' purchasing power, a weaker external environment and tighter financing conditions are expected to tip the EU, the euro area and most Member States into recession in the last quarter of the year," the commission said in its Autumn economic forecast.