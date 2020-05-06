European Commission Expects US' GDP to Decrease by 6.5% in 2020

The European Commission has downgraded its forecast for the United States' GDP dynamics in 2020, as it now expects the US GDP to see a 6.5 percent decline instead of growing by 1.8 percent, as the November forecast envisioned

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The European Commission has downgraded its forecast for the United States' GDP dynamics in 2020, as it now expects the US GDP to see a 6.5 percent decline instead of growing by 1.8 percent, as the November forecast envisioned.

The European Commission expects the US' GDP to grow by 4.9 percent in 2021, which is an upgrade from 1.

6 percent, forecast in the fall.

"The US economy is set to contract sharply in 2020 because of the impact of COVID-19 and the sharp deterioration of both consumer and business sentiment. Once the worst effects of the coronavirus are left behind, the economy is expected to recover gradually as of the second half of 2020 supported by unprecedented monetary policy easing and a historically large fiscal stimulus," the European Commission said.