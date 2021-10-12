European Commission Exploring Different Scenarios to Secure Gas Supplies for Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The European Commission is exploring different scenarios to secure gas supplies for Ukraine, including the possibility to reverse the flow of an additional gas pipeline from Slovakia, Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"The commission together with Ukraine is exploring right now different scenarios to secure sufficient supply for Ukraine. We work closely with Ukraine in order to increase gas supply capacity coming from member states of the EU and this also includes the option of ... an arrangement to reverse the flow of an additional gas pipeline from Slovakia," von der Leyen said at a press conference at the EU-Ukraine summit in Kiev.