European Commission Forecasts Europe Will Avoid Gas Deficit In Winter 2023-2024

Published November 11, 2022

European Commission Forecasts Europe Will Avoid Gas Deficit in Winter 2023-2024

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The European Commission stated on Friday in its Autumn 2022 Economic Forecast that the European Union might live through winter of 2023-2024 without significant gas shortages.

According to the document, the Commission does not perceive coming winter as a significant challenge since the EU gas storages have been filled to "historically high levels" thanks to LNG deliveries and reduced demand despite the disruption of Russian supplies and growing energy prices. However, winter of the following year is much more concerning.

"The forecast rests on the assumption that elevated energy retail prices and other policy incentives will result in a continued reduction of demand, while the diversification of supply achieved this year will carry on over the forecast horizon. Under such hypotheses, which are consistent with the gradual decline in future prices in 2023 and 2024, the EU is assumed to avoid crippling gas shortages also next winter," the forecast said.

The forecast also examined several risk scenarios. According to one of them, the European economy might drain too much gas from storage and diversification of supplies might fail, which, in turn, might lead to severe deficit in winter 2023-2024.

"The shortfall in gas imports and higher-than-anticipated demand would accelerate storage depletion during winter 2022/2023... Gas storage would not be sufficiently refilled ahead of winter 2023/2024. This missing buffer stock would lead to a major gas shortage in that winter," the document read.

At the presentation of the forecast, Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni underlined that EU member states "must remain united" to cope with the challenges caused by energy crisis and inflation.

The European Commission issues economic forecasts for the EU and its members four times a year.

