UrduPoint.com

European Commission Has No Evidence Of Gas Market Speculations - Commission President

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 10:13 PM

European Commission Has No Evidence of Gas Market Speculations - Commission President

The European Commission has no evidence of speculation in the gas market, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said Friday, adding that the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) plans to investigate possible anti-competitive behavior in the energy market

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The European Commission has no evidence of speculation in the gas market, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said Friday, adding that the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) plans to investigate possible anti-competitive behavior in the energy market.

"ESMA will look into the gas market specifically and the ETC market specifically to have a look at whether there is any kind of speculation; we do not have any evidence so far," the president said during a press conference.

The European Union has seen a spike in natural gas prices over the past few months, driven by growing energy demand in an economic recovery after months of lockdowns, coupled with a limited supply. The peak price of gas futures in Europe exceeded $ 1,900 per 1,000 cubic meters in early October.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe European Union Price October Gas Market

Recent Stories

2.4 tremor felt in Sharjah

2.4 tremor felt in Sharjah

16 minutes ago
 12 more surface positive for COVID in Balochistan

12 more surface positive for COVID in Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 Number of Pakistani expatriates in Saudi Arabia ex ..

Number of Pakistani expatriates in Saudi Arabia expected to reach 2.5 million in ..

3 minutes ago
 935 snatched, stolen phones recovered from three a ..

935 snatched, stolen phones recovered from three accused: SSP Suhai Aziz

27 minutes ago
 NHA chairman visits Sukkur-Multan Motorway- M-5

NHA chairman visits Sukkur-Multan Motorway- M-5

27 minutes ago
 Baldwin Says Fully Cooperating With Police After A ..

Baldwin Says Fully Cooperating With Police After Accidentally Shooting Movie Cre ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.