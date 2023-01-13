UrduPoint.com

European Commission Head Says US Inflation Reduction Act Negatively Affects Bilateral Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2023 | 09:50 PM

European Commission Head Says US Inflation Reduction Act Negatively Affects Bilateral Ties

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The controversial US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has some "negative" side effects on the relations between the European Union and the United States, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

"There are some parts in the IRA that have some negative impact on the level playing field between us and the US, and indeed we are in close cooperation with the US to mitigate that," von der Leyen said at a press conference during the European Commission College visit to the Swedish presidency.

The IRA, signed into law by US President Joe Biden in August 2022, commits $300 billion toward deficit reduction, in addition to providing approximately $370 billion in funding for energy security, including tax credits for US-made electric vehicles and subsidies to US consumers, and $80 billion to increase Internal Revenue Service tax enforcement and operations.

Concerns are rising in Europe that the US tax credit plan could kick off a subsidy race between the transatlantic allies at a time when they want to show unity in the face of the Ukraine conflict.

