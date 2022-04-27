European Commission Head Slams Gazprom Decision to Halt Gas Supplies as Blackmail Attempt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom's decision to suspend gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland is yet another attempt of blackmail, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

Gazprom said earlier in the day that it had completely suspended gas supplies to Bulgaria's largest natural gas distribution company Bulgargaz and Polish oil and gas company PGNiG, as the companies failed to pay for gas in rubles.

"The announcement by Gazprom that it is unilaterally stopping delivery of gas to customers in Europe is yet another attempt by Russia to use gas as an instrument of blackmail.

This is unjustified and unacceptable. And it shows once again the unreliability of Russia as a gas supplier," von der Leyen said in a statement.

The EU is prepared for this scenario and is in close contact with all member states, the commission head said, adding that the bloc has been "mapping out ... coordinated EU response."