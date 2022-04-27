UrduPoint.com

European Commission Head Slams Gazprom Decision To Halt Gas Supplies As Blackmail Attempt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2022 | 01:50 PM

European Commission Head Slams Gazprom Decision to Halt Gas Supplies as Blackmail Attempt

Russian energy giant Gazprom's decision to suspend gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland is yet another attempt of blackmail, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom's decision to suspend gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland is yet another attempt of blackmail, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

Gazprom said earlier in the day that it had completely suspended gas supplies to Bulgaria's largest natural gas distribution company Bulgargaz and Polish oil and gas company PGNiG, as the companies failed to pay for gas in rubles.

"The announcement by Gazprom that it is unilaterally stopping delivery of gas to customers in Europe is yet another attempt by Russia to use gas as an instrument of blackmail.

This is unjustified and unacceptable. And it shows once again the unreliability of Russia as a gas supplier," von der Leyen said in a statement.

The EU is prepared for this scenario and is in close contact with all member states, the commission head said, adding that the bloc has been "mapping out ... coordinated EU response."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe Company Oil Bulgaria Poland Gas All

Recent Stories

Lok Virsa museums to remain closed on first day Ei ..

Lok Virsa museums to remain closed on first day Eid-ul-Fitr

1 minute ago
 I.Coast's Ouattara keeps tight grip on reins after ..

I.Coast's Ouattara keeps tight grip on reins after reshuffle

1 minute ago
 DC holds open court to address masses problems

DC holds open court to address masses problems

1 minute ago
 SpaceX launches its latest crew to ISS for NASA

SpaceX launches its latest crew to ISS for NASA

1 minute ago
 Govt likely to bring back Asim Ahmed as FBR chair ..

Govt likely to bring back Asim Ahmed as FBR chairman today

49 minutes ago
 Rights Watchdog Condemns Execution of Malaysian Na ..

Rights Watchdog Condemns Execution of Malaysian National in Singapore Over Drugs ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.