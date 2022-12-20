UrduPoint.com

European Commission Hopes Joint Gas Procurement In EU Will Begin In Spring 2023

European Commission Vice-President for Interinstitutional Relations Maros Sefcovic on Tuesday expressed hope that the European Union will start jointly purchasing gas under the agreed mechanism, including through long-term contracts, in spring 2023.

"We intend to conclude our first joint purchasing, including through long-term contracts, with gas suppliers well before next summer," Sefcovic told a press conference.

The commission vice-president noted that tenders to attract supplies would begin in early spring 2023.

In October, the European Commission proposed a new package of measures to fight increasing energy prices, which includes mandatory joint purchases of 13.

5 billion cubic meters of gas, which is around 15% of total gas storage filling obligations of EU states.

Under the mechanism, gas companies and firms consuming gas in EU countries should submit their gas import needs, and the EU, on its part, will hire a service provider to calculate the aggregated demand and seek offers from global gas suppliers to meet this demand.

On November 24, EU energy ministers reached a final agreement on the joint gas procurement mechanism.

