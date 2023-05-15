European Commission Improves EU Economic Growth Forecast to 1% This Year - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The European Union's economy is expected to grow by 1% in 2023 and 1.7% next year, the European Commission said in its report on Monday.

"This better-than-expected start to the year lifts the growth outlook for the EU economy to 1.0% in 2023 (0.8% in the Winter interim Forecast) and 1.7% in 2024 (1.6% in the winter).

Upward revisions for the euro area are of a similar magnitude, with GDP growth now expected at 1.1% and 1.6% in 2023 and 2024 respectively," the report read.

According to the report, the inflation forecast has also been revised upwards "to 5.8% in 2023 and 2.8% in 2024 in the euro area."

"According to Eurostat's preliminary flash estimate, GDP grew by 0.3% in the EU and by 0.1% in the euro area in the first quarter of 2023. Leading indicators suggest continued growth in the second quarter," the report said.