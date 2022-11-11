UrduPoint.com

European Commission Increases Inflation Forecast In EU From 8.3% To 9.3% In 2022

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2022 | 03:50 PM

European Commission Increases Inflation Forecast in EU From 8.3% to 9.3% in 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The European Commission has raised its forecast for annual inflation in the European Union from previous 8.3% to 9.3%, according to a report published on Friday.

"Higher-than-expected inflation readings throughout the first ten months of 2022 and broadening price pressures are expected to have moved the inflation peak to year-end and to have lifted the yearly inflation rate projection to 9.

3% in the EU and 8.5% in the euro area," the message read.

The Commission also increased its 2023 forecast for annual inflation to 7.0% from 4.6% it forecast in July.

