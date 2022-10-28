European Commission Invites Serbia to Join EU Plan for Collective Gas Purchases

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen invited Serbia on Friday to join the EU plan for collective gas purchases with a view to reducing the dependency on Russian gas and improving the bloc's results in the global market

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen invited Serbia on Friday to join the EU plan for collective gas purchases with a view to reducing the dependency on Russian gas and improving the bloc's results in the global market.

"We invite everyone, and Serbia too, to join us in our EU joint procurement of gas, because we want to use our market power as an energy union to achieve better results in the global market, where there is a lot of competition for gas, mainly LNG (liquefied natural gas), and to be there as a European energy union, exerting our market power with better results in the prices," von der Leyen said during a joint press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade.

On October 18, the European Commission proposed a new package of measures to fight increasing energy prices, which include mandatory joint purchases of 13.

5 billion cubic meters of gas. The measure is designed to fill EU storage facilities by the winter of 2023-2024, establish a mechanism to limit excessively high prices at the Title Transfer Facility in case of necessity, and create a price benchmark for the LNG market. The new proposals are now to be agreed by the EU member states.

Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices have accelerated their growth, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures. The European Union has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas as it has pledged to end its dependence on fossil fuels.