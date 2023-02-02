UrduPoint.com

European Commission Invites Ukraine To Join In EU Joint Gas Procurement System - Head

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The European Commission invites Ukraine to participate in the EU joint gas procurement system, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"Finally we are inviting Ukraine to our energy platform for joint purchasing of gas. We want to make the best use of joint market power," von der Leyen said at a press conference in Kiev.

More Stories From Business

