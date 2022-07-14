European Commission Keeps 2022 EU GDP Growth Forecast Unchanged at 2.7%

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The European Commission has decided to keep the 2022 GDP growth forecast in the EU unchanged at 2.7%, and decreased the next year's forecast from 2.3% to 1.5%, accordion to its report published on Thursday.

"Overall, real GDP is forecast to grow by 2.7% in 2022 and 1.5% in 2023 in the EU and by 2.6% in 2022 and 1.4% in 2023 the euro area," the report read.