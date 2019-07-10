UrduPoint.com
European Commission Lowers 2020 Eurozone Economy Growth Forecast To 1.4% - Document

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 03:54 PM

European Commission Lowers 2020 Eurozone Economy Growth Forecast to 1.4% - Document

The European Commission lowered in its interim summer economic forecast, released on Wednesday, the estimate of 2020 eurozone economy growth by 0.1 percentage points to 1.4 percent, while the estimate of 2019 growth remained unchanged at 1.2 percent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The European Commission lowered in its interim summer economic forecast, released on Wednesday, the estimate of 2020 eurozone economy growth by 0.1 percentage points to 1.4 percent, while the estimate of 2019 growth remained unchanged at 1.2 percent.

"Overall, the euro area economy is set to continue expanding this year and next, with annual growth forecast to slow from 1.9% in 2018 to 1.2% in 2019 (1.4% in the EU) before firming up at 1.4% in 2020 (1.6% in the EU) helped by a higher number of working days," the forecast read.

The forecast for inflation in 19 countries of the eurozone was lowered by 0.1 percentage points to 1.3 percent for each year.

"Euro area headline inflation has been revised slightly lower, to 1.3% in both forecast years," the forecast read on.

"The rebound anticipated later in the year now looks weaker, as the global manufacturing cycle has yet to bottom out and the outlook for trade and investment continues to be clouded by protectionism and uncertainty," the forecast added.

