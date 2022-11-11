UrduPoint.com

European Commission Lowers Price Forecast For Brent To $101.8 Per Barrel In 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2022 | 07:56 PM

European Commission Lowers Price Forecast for Brent to $101.8 Per Barrel in 2022

The European Commission on Friday lowered its 2022 Brent crude oil price estimate to $101.8 per barrel from $108.2 in its new economic forecast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The European Commission on Friday lowered its 2022 Brent crude oil price estimate to $101.8 per barrel from $108.2 in its new economic forecast.

According to the forecast, the price could fall to $85 in 2023 and to $78 per barrel in 2024.

The commission also said that the decline in Brent prices would also push overall prices of liquid fuel down in 2023 and 2024.

"Recent declines in Brent spot prices, sustained in future contracts over the entire forecast horizon, are set to continue pushing liquid fuel inflation down in 2023 and 2024," the commission said.

Brent hit 14-year high of almost $140 per barrel in March right after the outbreak of fighting in Ukraine, which upended global commodities supply in the second quarter. From June onwards, emergency oil reserves released by the United States, combined with recession fears over inflation at 40-year high and continued COVID-19 lockdowns in China, pushed Brent to a 2022 low of beneath $83 in late September.

The global oil price has rebounded since, hovering around $97 in Tuesday's trade.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine China Oil Price United States March June September From

Recent Stories

Writers duty-bound to feel pain of society and con ..

Writers duty-bound to feel pain of society and convey it to the people: Senator ..

47 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court extends stay on construction ..

Islamabad High Court extends stay on construction of bypass on QAU land

2 minutes ago
 Mother, child health week to be held in Balochista ..

Mother, child health week to be held in Balochistan from 14-19 Nov: Dr. Sami Kak ..

2 minutes ago
 AJK Secretary Health calls on AJK President

AJK Secretary Health calls on AJK President

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Assembly sitting rescheduled to Nov 14

Punjab Assembly sitting rescheduled to Nov 14

2 minutes ago
 Improper water management leading critical issues ..

Improper water management leading critical issues including food security: Dr. A ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.