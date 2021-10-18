European Commission May Need Up to 4 Months to Access Nord Stream 2 - Naftogaz

Ukraine Naftogaz CEO Yuriy Vitrenko said on Monday that the European Commission may need up to four months to make a decision on the certification of the Nord Stream 2 operator

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Ukraine Naftogaz CEO Yuriy Vitrenko said on Monday that the European Commission may need up to four months to make a decision on the certification of the Nord Stream 2 operator.

"In accordance with the legislation, the German regulator has four months, that is, until January 8, 2022, to make a decision on the certification of the Nord Stream 2 Operator.

Further, in accordance with the EU gas directive, the commission must evaluate this decision within 2 months or 4 months if it involves interested parties. The German regulator should take into account the commission's opinion as much as possible, in accordance with this gas directive," Vitrenko told a press conference.