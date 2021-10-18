UrduPoint.com

European Commission May Need Up To 4 Months To Access Nord Stream 2 - Naftogaz

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:03 PM

European Commission May Need Up to 4 Months to Access Nord Stream 2 - Naftogaz

Ukraine Naftogaz CEO Yuriy Vitrenko said on Monday that the European Commission may need up to four months to make a decision on the certification of the Nord Stream 2 operator

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Ukraine Naftogaz CEO Yuriy Vitrenko said on Monday that the European Commission may need up to four months to make a decision on the certification of the Nord Stream 2 operator.

"In accordance with the legislation, the German regulator has four months, that is, until January 8, 2022, to make a decision on the certification of the Nord Stream 2 Operator.

Further, in accordance with the EU gas directive, the commission must evaluate this decision within 2 months or 4 months if it involves interested parties. The German regulator should take into account the commission's opinion as much as possible, in accordance with this gas directive," Vitrenko told a press conference.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine German Nord January May Gas

Recent Stories

Israel Aerospace Industries to lead country&#039;s ..

Israel Aerospace Industries to lead country&#039;s space exhibit at Internationa ..

5 minutes ago
 Ireland makes first victory in T20World Cu 2021 ag ..

Ireland makes first victory in T20World Cu 2021 against the Netherlands

19 minutes ago
 Wanted gang busted with ring leader

Wanted gang busted with ring leader

2 minutes ago
 China's GDP expands 9.8 pct in first three quarter ..

China's GDP expands 9.8 pct in first three quarters

2 minutes ago
 India has turned IIOJK into a killing field: TWI

India has turned IIOJK into a killing field: TWI

2 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market 18 Oct 2021

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market 18 Oct 2021

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.