UrduPoint.com

European Commission Not Commenting On Kurz's Resignation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 03:28 PM

European Commission Not Commenting on Kurz's Resignation

The European Commission is not commenting on the resignation of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz amid the corruption inquiry, spokesman Eric Mamer said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) The European Commission is not commenting on the resignation of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz amid the corruption inquiry, spokesman Eric Mamer said on Monday.

"We will congratulate the new chancellor (Alexander Schallenberg) once the appointment has become formal and we never make any comments on national political issues and therefore will not do so in this case (the resignation of Kurz) either," Mamer told a press conference.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Corruption

Recent Stories

Poland Warns Against 'Illegal' Suspension of EU Re ..

Poland Warns Against 'Illegal' Suspension of EU Recovery Funds

1 minute ago
 COVID-19 Vaccination Level in Russia Too Low - Kre ..

COVID-19 Vaccination Level in Russia Too Low - Kremlin

1 minute ago
 CM chairs meeting to reviews preparations for obse ..

CM chairs meeting to reviews preparations for observing Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

1 minute ago
 Kremlin on Claims Russia Stole Western Vaccine For ..

Kremlin on Claims Russia Stole Western Vaccine Formula: Deeply Unscientific

1 minute ago
 Austria gets new leader after graft crisis claims ..

Austria gets new leader after graft crisis claims chancellor's job

4 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.