MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) The European Commission is not commenting on the resignation of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz amid the corruption inquiry, spokesman Eric Mamer said on Monday.

"We will congratulate the new chancellor (Alexander Schallenberg) once the appointment has become formal and we never make any comments on national political issues and therefore will not do so in this case (the resignation of Kurz) either," Mamer told a press conference.