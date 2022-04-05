The European Commission does not remove a possibility of imposing sanctions against Russian oil and coal from the agenda, but the European Union member countries need to reach an agreement, Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Commission's vice president, said on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The European Commission does not remove a possibility of imposing sanctions against Russian oil and coal from the agenda, but the European Union member countries need to reach an agreement, Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Commission's vice president, said on Tuesday.

The EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council will discuss the restrictive measures on Tuesday.

"Discussions about this are ongoing, as far as the European Commission is concerned, it is definitely an option, but we need to reach consensus for this of the member states, and, as I said, the discussions are ongoing, and will continue also today," Dombrovskis told reporters when asked if the EU may impose sanctions targeting Russia's oil and coal supplies.