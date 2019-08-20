European Commission Offers to Hold Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Transit Talks Sept 16-22 - Source

The European Commission has offered to Russia and Ukraine to hold a new round of the trilateral talks on Russian gas transit to Europe through Ukraine after 2019, during the week of September 16th, and is currently waiting for the countries' response, a source in the European Commission told Sputnik on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The European Commission has offered to Russia and Ukraine to hold a new round of the trilateral talks on Russian gas transit to Europe through Ukraine after 2019, during the week of September 16th, and is currently waiting for the countries' response, a source in the European Commission told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The existing contract for Russian gas transit via Ukraine will expire by the end of 2019. The parties have not yet reached consensus on the transit, with the second round of the trilateral consultations, held in January in Brussels, failing to result in an agreement.

The source specified that the European Commission had already sent invitations.