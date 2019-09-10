UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Commission President-Elect Suggests Energy Portfolio For Estonian Kadri Simson

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 04:00 PM

European Commission President-Elect Suggests Energy Portfolio for Estonian Kadri Simson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday set out which portfolios her future team members would get, with Estonian Kadri Simson put in charge of energy.

"Kadri Simson (Estonia) is a long-serving member of the Estonian parliament and Minister for Economic Affairs and Infrastructure.

She will be in charge of the 'Energy' portfolio," the commission said in a press release.

Phil Hogan from Ireland who is currently responsible for agriculture will take on trade, as negotiations with the United States loom.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Parliament Agriculture Ireland Estonia United States From

Recent Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Estonian President says her country and ..

1 hour ago

Indian Fascist Regime has Crossed all limits; Gen ..

3 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price announced for Monday

3 hours ago

Ajman Crown Prince receives Japanese Ambassador

3 hours ago

UAE paper hails Dubai Metro on its 10th anniversar ..

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.