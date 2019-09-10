European Commission President-Elect Suggests Energy Portfolio for Estonian Kadri Simson

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday set out which portfolios her future team members would get, with Estonian Kadri Simson put in charge of energy.

"Kadri Simson (Estonia) is a long-serving member of the Estonian parliament and Minister for Economic Affairs and Infrastructure.

She will be in charge of the 'Energy' portfolio," the commission said in a press release.

Phil Hogan from Ireland who is currently responsible for agriculture will take on trade, as negotiations with the United States loom.