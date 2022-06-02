UrduPoint.com

European Commission President Welcomes OPEC+ Decision To Increase Oil Production

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2022 | 11:35 PM

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday welcomed the decision of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to increase oil production as it would help the European Union to phase out Russian gas and find new suppliers

Earlier in the day, the OPEC+ committee recommended increasing the oil production by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August, instead of the planned 432,000.

Von der Leyen once again recalled the REPowerEU initiative the bloc's plan to phase out Russian energy sources and increase the use of renewable energy and reiterated the European Union's intention to eliminate the dependency on Russia "as soon as possible."

"The first important pillar is diversification away from Russia towards other suppliers.

In this respect, I welcome today's OPEC announcement that they will increase the supply of oil," the president told a joint press conference with the Polish authorities.

Von der Leyen believes that the increase in oil production by OPEC+ member countries would allow for an easier search for oil suppliers in other regions of the world.

The OPEC+ production cut deal was reached in April 2020 by 23 countries, including 10 OPEC members, amid the precipitous drop in oil demand as coronavirus-related shutdowns were taking place worldwide. Last August, the countries agreed to increase oil production by 400,000 barrels per day every month. The OPEC+ revised its output limit and increased it to 432,000 barrels per day in May.

