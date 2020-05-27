European Commission Proposes $1.2 Trillion EU Budget for 2021-2027

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The European Commission proposes that the European Union's budget for 2021-2027 amounts to 1.1 trillion Euros ($1.2 trillion) , European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

The president did not specify whether she meant budget assignments or budget commitments.

The European Commission also proposes allocating 500 billion euros to EU nations from the new recovery fund in grants, and 250 billion more in credits, to help them cope with the coronavirus crisis, von der Leyen added.