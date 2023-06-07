UrduPoint.com

European Commission Proposes Annual EU Budget Of $202.9Bln For 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2023 | 06:59 PM

European Commission Proposes Annual EU Budget of $202.9Bln for 2024

The European Commission (EC) on Wednesday proposed an annual European Union budget of 189.3 billion euros ($202.9 billion) for 2024

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The European Commission (EC) on Wednesday proposed an annual European Union budget of 189.3 billion Euros ($202.9 billion) for 2024.

"The Commission has today proposed an annual EU budget of 189.3 billion for 2024," the EC said in a statement.

The new budget prioritizes the EU's economic recovery as well as green investments, the statement added.

"The draft budget for 2024 continues to provide key funding to the EU's political priorities as planned. Green and digital spending will continue to be prioritised to make Europe more resilient and fit for the future," the EC said.

The commission is proposing to focus the bulk of the budget on the common agricultural policy (53.

8 billion euros) and regional development and cohesion (47.9 billion euros). Smaller amounts will be allocated to European cooperation, research, and social and environmental programs.

In addition, 215 million euros have been earmarked for the promotion of justice, values and human rights.

The commission added that Europe's further support for Ukraine and its refugees will be evaluated in the upcoming review of the EU's long-term budget for 2021-2027.

The draft EU budget for 2024 includes expenditure covered by allocations within the long-term budget ceilings financed from own resources. They are complemented by expenditure under the NextGenerationEU program, financed by borrowing on the capital markets.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Europe Budget European Union Market From Refugee Billion Million

Recent Stories

Putin Tells Erdogan That Kiev Uses Terrorist Metho ..

Putin Tells Erdogan That Kiev Uses Terrorist Methods of Sabotage in Russia - Kre ..

2 minutes ago
 Naveed Qamar attends commonwealth trade ministers' ..

Naveed Qamar attends commonwealth trade ministers' meeting, advocates equitable ..

2 minutes ago
 Performance of Price Control Magistrates evaluated ..

Performance of Price Control Magistrates evaluated in meeting

2 minutes ago
 IFA, UNFAO hold walk to raise awareness on 'World ..

IFA, UNFAO hold walk to raise awareness on 'World Food Safety Day'

2 minutes ago
 280 challan tickets issued over one way rule viola ..

280 challan tickets issued over one way rule violation

2 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Medical College (FMC) delegation to vis ..

Faisalabad Medical College (FMC) delegation to visit GB from June 10

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.