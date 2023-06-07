European Commission Proposes Annual EU Budget of $202.9Bln for 2024

The European Commission (EC) on Wednesday proposed an annual European Union budget of 189.3 billion euros ($202.9 billion) for 2024

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The European Commission (EC) on Wednesday proposed an annual European Union budget of 189.3 billion Euros ($202.9 billion) for 2024.

"The Commission has today proposed an annual EU budget of 189.3 billion for 2024," the EC said in a statement.

The new budget prioritizes the EU's economic recovery as well as green investments, the statement added.

"The draft budget for 2024 continues to provide key funding to the EU's political priorities as planned. Green and digital spending will continue to be prioritised to make Europe more resilient and fit for the future," the EC said.

The commission is proposing to focus the bulk of the budget on the common agricultural policy (53.

8 billion euros) and regional development and cohesion (47.9 billion euros). Smaller amounts will be allocated to European cooperation, research, and social and environmental programs.

In addition, 215 million euros have been earmarked for the promotion of justice, values and human rights.

The commission added that Europe's further support for Ukraine and its refugees will be evaluated in the upcoming review of the EU's long-term budget for 2021-2027.

The draft EU budget for 2024 includes expenditure covered by allocations within the long-term budget ceilings financed from own resources. They are complemented by expenditure under the NextGenerationEU program, financed by borrowing on the capital markets.