European Commission Proposes Price Caps For Russian Oil Products, Sanctions Against Minsk

Published January 27, 2023

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) The European Commission has submitted a proposal on price limits for Russian oil products to EU countries and another one on additional trade sanctions against Belarus, an EU commission representative told RIA Novosti on Friday.

The commission proposed a structure for marginal prices for Russian oil products, the representative said, adding that this measure is closely coordinated with G7 partners.

The EU body also proposed a number of additional trade sanctions against Belarus to bring these measures to the level of EU sanctions against Russia. These include additional export restrictions, service bans, import restrictions and further measures.

These proposals now have to be approved by EU member states.

