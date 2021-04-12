UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Commission Proposes Tax Exemptions For Disaster-Related Goods, Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 10:40 PM

European Commission Proposes Tax Exemptions for Disaster-Related Goods, Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The European Commission on Monday proposed that vital goods and services distributed by EU bodies during times of crisis be made exempt from the Value Added Tax (VAT).

"The new measures will allow the Commission and other EU agencies and bodies to import and purchase goods and services VAT-free when those purchases are being distributed during an emergency response in the EU," the bloc said in a press release.

This policy would lower the cost of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by allowing the importation of testing materials, laboratory equipment, and personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves. However, it would likewise allow for VAT exemptions for goods like radiation detection and treatment devices.

"The Coronavirus pandemic has thrown into sharp light the importance of coherent, decisive and centralised EU-level preparation and response in times of crisis .

.. [T]he Commission has proposed to strengthen cooperation between EU Member States ... with the aim of improving responses to future natural or man-made disasters," the press release read.

This is not the first time that the European Union has used VAT exemption to fight the pandemic. Back in April 2020, the EU made masks and other PPE exempt from VAT and customs fees during importation in order to meet the demand at a lower cost.

Following this suggestion from the European Commission ”the executive branch of the EU in charge of proposing and implementing policies ” the measure will be passed along to the European Parliament for consideration and then to the European Council for formal adoption.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Parliament European Union April 2020 From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DP World, Fakeeh University Hospital in Dubai anno ..

1 hour ago

Chamber leaders discuss redesigning membership str ..

1 hour ago

Karachi likely to experience warm, humid weather o ..

19 minutes ago

Setting up STZs to facilitate IT industry: Prime M ..

19 minutes ago

Supreme Court rejects petition seeking share in la ..

19 minutes ago

Zartaj Gul calls on CEO PIA

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.