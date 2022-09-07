UrduPoint.com

European Commission Proposes To Allocate $4.9Bln Of Macro-Financial Assistance To Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 03:30 PM

European Commission Proposes to Allocate $4.9Bln of Macro-Financial Assistance to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The European Commission has proposed another macro-financial assistance package worth 5 billion Euros ($4.9 billion) to Ukraine, commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"The situation in Ukraine requires our full support.

Today the @EU_Commission proposes an additional ‚¬5 billion in macro-financial assistance for the country. This is on top of the ‚¬10 billion the EU already provided in financial, humanitarian and military aid," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Twitter Top Billion

Recent Stories

Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC ..

Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC men's rankings

9 minutes ago
 Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected ..

Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected areas

42 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today agains ..

Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today against Afghanistan

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns ..

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today

4 hours ago
 UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.