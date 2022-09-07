European Commission Proposes to Allocate $4.9Bln of Macro-Financial Assistance to Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The European Commission has proposed another macro-financial assistance package worth 5 billion Euros ($4.9 billion) to Ukraine, commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"The situation in Ukraine requires our full support.

Today the @EU_Commission proposes an additional ‚¬5 billion in macro-financial assistance for the country. This is on top of the ‚¬10 billion the EU already provided in financial, humanitarian and military aid," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.