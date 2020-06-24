European Commission Proposes to Increase EU Expenditures by Almost 1% in 2021

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The European Commission proposed on Wednesday in its 2021 EU budget draft to increase the bloc's expenditures by almost 1 percent, to 163.5 billion Euros ($184.4 billion).

"The proposed 2021 EU budget amounts to ‚¬166.7 billion in commitments (-9.7% compared to 2020) and ‚¬163.5 billion in payments (+0.8% compared to 2020)," the commission said in a statement.

While payments refer to the expenditures to be actually covered during the year, commitments is the funding that can be pledged within a given year, turning into actual payments next year or sometime down the line.

The draft is based on the commission's proposal for the next long-term budget, covering the 2021-2027 frame.

This will be the first EU budget that will enter force after the end of the transitional period for the United Kingdom, which left the EU in January 2020.