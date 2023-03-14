European Commission Proposes to Reform EU Electricity Market to Increase Renewables Share

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Commission proposed on Tuesday to reform the EU electricity market to increase the share of renewable sources and accelerate the process of giving up gas

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The European Commission proposed on Tuesday to reform the EU electricity market to increase the share of renewable sources and accelerate the process of giving up gas.

"Today, the Commission has proposed to reform the EU's electricity market design to accelerate a surge in renewables and the phase-out of gas, make consumer bills less dependent on volatile fossil fuel prices, better protect consumers from future price spikes and potential market manipulation, and make the EU's industry clean and more competitive," the statement said.

The reform proposed by the European Commission must be discussed and approved by the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union before it comes into force.