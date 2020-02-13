UrduPoint.com
European Commission Raises 2020-2021 Eurozone Inflation Forecast

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 04:10 PM

The European Commission has not changed its forecast for the eurozone GDP growth in 2020-2021, but has upgraded its inflation forecast

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The European Commission has not changed its forecast for the eurozone GDP growth in 2020-2021, but has upgraded its inflation forecast.

According to the Winter 2020 Economic Forecast, the eurozone GDP growth will see a 1.

2 percent increase both in 2020 and in 2021.

Inflation is now expected to reach 1.3 percent in 2020 and 1.4 percent in the following year, while the Fall Economic Forecast envisioned 1.2 percent and 1.3 percent inflation respectively.

