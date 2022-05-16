UrduPoint.com

European Commission Raises Brent Crude Oil Average Price Forecast For 2022 To $103.6

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2022 | 10:18 PM

European Commission Raises Brent Crude Oil Average Price Forecast for 2022 to $103.6

The European Commission has raised the forecast for the average annual price of Brent crude oil for 2022 by 1.6 times up to $103.6 per barrel, the European Commission said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) The European Commission has raised the forecast for the average annual price of Brent crude oil for 2022 by 1.6 times up to $103.6 per barrel, the European Commission said on Monday.

In the autumn forecast, the commission expected the 2022 figure at $63.9 per barrel, while the 2023 number was projected at $61.6 per barrel. The updated prognosis suggested that Brent's average price this year will hit $103.6, while the 2023 price could reach $93.5 per barrel.

"Oil markets reacted to news of the withdrawal of important Western oil companies from Russia, the boycott of energy imports by some countries (e.g. the US and the UK), and the decisions of the US to release part of its oil reserves and of OPEC not to increase oil production," the statement read.

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics applied for help in fending off attacks by Ukrainian army.

The United States and the European Union have since been pressuring Russia with economic measures and have rolled out a number of sanctions packages, which include airspace closures and restrictions targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.

On May 4, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the sixth package of sanctions against Russia. Among other points, it suggested banning Russian oil imports. The package needs to be unanimously approved by EU member states to take effect. Hungary and several other European nations are blocking the decision, opposing the proposed embargo on oil supplies.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia European Union Oil Luhansk Donetsk Price United Kingdom United States Hungary February May Market Media From

Recent Stories

UN Not Involved in Evacuation of Wounded Troops Fr ..

UN Not Involved in Evacuation of Wounded Troops From Azovstal Steel Plant - Spok ..

57 seconds ago
 Guterres Not in Contact With N. Korea on COVID Out ..

Guterres Not in Contact With N. Korea on COVID Outbreak, But UN Ready to Help - ..

59 seconds ago
 Sri Lanka's Economy Teeters, Budget Deficit at 13% ..

Sri Lanka's Economy Teeters, Budget Deficit at 13% of GDP - Prime Minister

1 minute ago
 Chilimjusht festival ends with great enthusiasm as ..

Chilimjusht festival ends with great enthusiasm as Malaysian bikers, foreign tou ..

1 minute ago
 Macron Appoints Elizabeth Borne as New French Prim ..

Macron Appoints Elizabeth Borne as New French Prime Minister - Elysee Palace

6 minutes ago
 US Approves Renewed Military Action in Somalia Ami ..

US Approves Renewed Military Action in Somalia Amid New Terror Concerns - Offici ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.