European Commission Raises Brent Price Estimate To $41.8 Per Barrel For 2020

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 01:21 PM

The European Commission has increased it estimate for Brent crude yearly average price to $41.8 per barrel in 2020 and to $43.1 in 2021, according to the Summer Economic Forecast issued Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The European Commission has increased it estimate for Brent crude yearly average price to $41.8 per barrel in 2020 and to $43.1 in 2021, according to the Summer Economic Forecast issued Tuesday.

"According to futures markets, prices for Brent oil are projected to be on average 41.8 USD/bbl in 2020 and 43.1 USD/bbl in 2021," the commission said.

