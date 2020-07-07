European Commission Raises Brent Price Estimate to $41.8 per Barrel for 2020

The European Commission has increased it estimate for Brent crude yearly average price to $41.8 per barrel in 2020 and to $43.1 in 2021, according to the Summer Economic Forecast issued Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The European Commission has increased it estimate for Brent crude yearly average price to $41.8 per barrel in 2020 and to $43.1 in 2021, according to the Summer Economic Forecast issued Tuesday.

"According to futures markets, prices for Brent oil are projected to be on average 41.8 USD/bbl in 2020 and 43.1 USD/bbl in 2021," the commission said.