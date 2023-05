(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The European Commission has raised its forecast for the global GDP growth to 2.8% in 2023, according to its report published on Monday.

In the previous report, the commission said that the global economy will grow by 2.5%,

The commission expects the global economy to rise by 2.8% this year and 3.1% next year.